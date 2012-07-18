FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

FDA delays decision on Novo Nordisk's degludec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators have postponed a decision on approval of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s ultra-long-acting insulin degludec, from an earlier expected date in late October, to allow for a review by outside experts, the company said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had said in June it would decide on a new drug application for degludec and degludec in combination with insulin aspart on Oct. 29. But the FDA has now said that a further advisory committee meeting will be held on Nov. 8.

“In its communication about the advisory committee meeting the agency has not informed Novo Nordisk of a new action date,” Novo Nordisk said.

The company submitted the new drug applications to the FDA on Sept. 29.

Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 0.9 percent by 0754 GMT on a flat Copenhagen bourse.

