Novo Nordisk to start phase 3 semaglutide study
June 22, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Novo Nordisk to start phase 3 semaglutide study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, is initiating a phase three study of its once-weekly diabetes analogue semaglutide, the company said.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement late on Thursday the phase two development of semaglutide had been completed successfully in 2010 and followed by studies to compare it with a once-weekly formulation of liraglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s diabetes treatment Victoza.

“These, now completed, phase 1 trials reconfirmed the safety profile of liraglutide,” the company said in a statement, adding the studies had shown semaglutide had a more attractive profile for once-weekly administration.

“Consequently, Novo Nordisk has decided to focus on further development of semaglutide, while no further clinical activities with the once-weekly version of liraglutide are expected,” the company said.

It plans to initiate the first phase three study in the programme in the first half of 2013, it said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)

