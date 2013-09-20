FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-European agency recommends Novo haemophilia drug for approval
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 20, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-European agency recommends Novo haemophilia drug for approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says Committee publishes positive opinion for drug

* Sees Europe approval in two to three months-CSO (Adds details, CSO comments, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has received a recommendation for marketing approval from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia treatment turoctocog alfa.

The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of the drug, also known as NovoEight, which belongs to a class of haemophilia drugs called factor 8.

“We are very happy to now have treatment in this mainstream haemophilia market, which we have never had before,” said Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.

Thomsen said the total market for factor 8 haemophilia is worth 35-40 billion Danish crowns ($6.36 billion to $7.26 billion) in terms of sales.

He said the company expects to receive final marketing authorisation from the European Commission in two to three months.

The company said in the statement it expects to launch the drug in Europe early next year.

NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland.

$1 = 5.5067 Danish crowns Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.