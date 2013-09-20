UPDATE 1-European agency recommends Novo haemophilia drug for approval

* Says Committee publishes positive opinion for drug

* Sees Europe approval in two to three months-CSO (Adds details, CSO comments, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has received a recommendation for marketing approval from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia treatment turoctocog alfa.

The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of the drug, also known as NovoEight, which belongs to a class of haemophilia drugs called factor 8.

“We are very happy to now have treatment in this mainstream haemophilia market, which we have never had before,” said Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.

Thomsen said the total market for factor 8 haemophilia is worth 35-40 billion Danish crowns ($6.36 billion to $7.26 billion) in terms of sales.

He said the company expects to receive final marketing authorisation from the European Commission in two to three months.

The company said in the statement it expects to launch the drug in Europe early next year.

NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland.