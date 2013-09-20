FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European agency recommends Novo haemophilia drug for approval
#Healthcare
September 20, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

European agency recommends Novo haemophilia drug for approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has received a positive opinion from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia treatment turoctocog alfa.

The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended marketing authorisation for the drug, also known as NovoEight.

Novo said it expects to receive the final marketing authorisation from the European Commission within the coming months, and expects launch in Europe early next year.

NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
