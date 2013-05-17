Novo Nordisk says completes haemophilia drug trial

COPENHAGEN, May 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it had completed the first phase III trial of a haemophilia drug, N9-GP.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement that in patients given the drug, 99 percent of bleeding episodes were treated with only one infusion and two-thirds of the patients had experienced complete resolution of bleeding.

Patients had also reported an improvement in quality of life during the trial and the drug appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile, Novo said in the statement.