FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk says completes haemophilia drug trial
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 17, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Novo Nordisk says completes haemophilia drug trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it had completed the first phase III trial of a haemophilia drug, N9-GP.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement that in patients given the drug, 99 percent of bleeding episodes were treated with only one infusion and two-thirds of the patients had experienced complete resolution of bleeding.

Patients had also reported an improvement in quality of life during the trial and the drug appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile, Novo said in the statement.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.