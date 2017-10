COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, three months to end-March (million Danish crowns unless otherwise stated): Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Forecast* Sales 17,751 15,693 18,028 EBIT 6,385 5,418 6,422 Pretax profit 6,057 5,290 6,210 * Forecasts are mean estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)