Novo Nordisk would mull stock split near 1,000 DKK
#Healthcare
March 21, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 6 years ago

Novo Nordisk would mull stock split near 1,000 DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, will consider a stock split when its shares approach a level of 1,000 Danish crowns ($180) per share, the company’s chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The group’s shares have risen about 22 percent since the start of the year and was trading down 0.4 percent at 807.0 crowns per share at 1321 GMT.

“The idea of a stock split is not strange to us,” chairman of the board Sten Scheibye told Reuters at the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting.

“It is probably a question of when the shares approach 1,000 crowns,” Scheibye said.

He said the biggest challenge to the company in recent years was price pressure from health care reforms. ($1 = 5.6240 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

