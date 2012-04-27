FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk ups 2012 view after Q1 profit rises
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 27, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Novo Nordisk ups 2012 view after Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk nudged up its full-year 2012 outlook on Friday after first-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent.

The world’s biggest insulin producer raised guidance for 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies to 8-11 percent from a forecast of 7-11 percent, and operating profit growth, also measured in local currencies, to “at least 10 percent” from “close to 10 percent”.

First-quarter operating profit rose to 6.39 billion Danish crowns ($1.13 billion) from 5.42 billion in the corresponding quarter last year, slightly below an average estimate of 6.42 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.