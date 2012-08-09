FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk raises outlook after Q2 beats forecast
#Healthcare
August 9, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Novo Nordisk raises outlook after Q2 beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

Novo Nordisk said it now expects full-year sales growth in local currencies of 9 percent to 12 percent instead of a previous forecast range of 8 percent to 11 percent, and operating profit growth of 15 percent instead of an earlier forecast “at least 10 percent”.

The world’s biggest insulin producer said phase three study data for combination treatment IDegLira for type two diabetes had shown the benefits of its product Tresiba in combination with Victoza.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 7.65 billion Danish crowns ($1.27 billion) in April-June from 5.27 billion in the second quarter last year, beating an average 6.65 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

