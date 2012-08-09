FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Novo sees only marginal effect from Bydureon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it was seeing only a marginal impact on Victoza sales from rival diabetes treatment Bydureon in countries outside the United States.

“We are only seeing a marginal impact on Victoza sales from Bydureon, excluding the United States,” Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said in a webcast.

The company on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh

