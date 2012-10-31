FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk raises full year view as Q3 beats fcasts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 31, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Novo Nordisk raises full year view as Q3 beats fcasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk on Wednesday raised its full year outlook after reporting a 40 percent rise in third quarter core profit, beating forecasts, boosted by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin producer, raised its 2012 sales growth forecast in local currencies to 10 to 12 percent from an earlier forecast of 9 to 12 percent, and operating profit growth of 16 to 18 percent from previously 15 percent.

It also said it saw 2013 operating profits and sales growth in high single digits.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 7.86 billion Danish crowns ($1.37 billion) from 5.61 billion in the third quarter last year, beating an average 7.23 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group said a new share buy back programme would be launched shortly.

$1 = 5.7480 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.