FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk gets U.S. approval for insulin dose system
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk gets U.S. approval for insulin dose system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two insulin pens with a new dosing system, FlexTouch, that makes it easier for diabetes patients to inject insulin.

Novo, the world’s biggest insulin producer, said it plans to make the insulin pens, Novolog FlexTouch and Levemir FlexTouch, available in the United States within the next year.

The FlexTouch system was approved by the European Commission in July 2011 and has been launched in several countries including the UK, Canada, Denmark and Japan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.