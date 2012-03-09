UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk applies for insulin product approval

(Adds details, quote)

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, on Friday said it had applied for approval of an insulin combination treatment in Japan.

The group has applied to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, PMDA, for the approval of insulin degludec/insulin aspart for treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, it said in a statement.

“We are very excited about having filed for regulatory approval in Japan of both insulin degludec, in December 2011, and now also of insulin degludec/insulin aspart”, said chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen in the statement.

The company filed for regulatory approval of the ultra-long-acting insulin degludec and insulin degludec/insulin aspart to the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration in September last year.

“Insulin degludec/insulin aspart is the first and only soluble insulin co-formulation of two insulins - comprised of the ultra-long-acting insulin degludec and the rapid-acting insulin, NovoRapid,” Novo Nordisk said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mike Nesbit)