UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk would consider stock split near 1,000 DKK

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, will consider a stock split when its shares approach a level of 1,000 Danish crowns ($180) per share, the company’s chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The group’s shares have risen about 22 percent since the start of the year. They were down 0.4 percent at 806.50 crowns per share by 1332 GMT.

“The idea of a stock split is not strange to us,” chairman of the board Sten Scheibye told Reuters on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting.

“It is probably a question of when the shares approach 1,000 crowns,” Scheibye said.

He said the biggest challenge to the company in coming years was price pressure from healthcare reforms.

“The biggest challenge in the coming years will come from healthcare reforms which will result in a price pressure on us from the authorities,” Scheibye said.

“We have seen this historically,” he said, adding that the group experienced a 2 percent price pressure last year.

“That means a very large amount disappearing from the top line,” he said.

“We will continue to feel this,” Scheibye said. ($1 = 5.6240 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)