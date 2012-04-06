FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk says diabetes drug Victoza superior to Merck rival
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 6 years ago

Novo Nordisk says diabetes drug Victoza superior to Merck rival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 6 (Reuters) - Danish Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it had received a product label update for diabetes drug Victoza to include data showing superior efficacy when compared with rival drug Januvia from Merck.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would update the product label for Victoza to include data showing superior blood sugar control and weight reduction when compared with Januvia, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

The label update from the U.S. FDA included approval of combination therapy with basal insulin for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes, Novo Nordisk said.

“The data from these studies further demonstrate the strong clinical profile and the value of Victoza in the treatment of type 2 diabetes,” said chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen in the statement.

From a 26-week open label clinical trial, data showed patients treated with 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg of Victoza experienced greater reductions in blood sugar than those treated with Januvia 100 mg tablets, Novo Nordisk said in the statement.

“Victoza furthermore provided greater weight loss versus patients treated with Januvia,” the company said.

