March 18, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Novo Nordisk "pleased" with obesity trial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Monday sufferers of Type 2 diabetes achieved 6 percent weight loss with one of their obesity drugs in a trial.

Novo Nordisk said subjects with Type 2 diabetes achieved 6 percent weight loss with 3 milligrams of liraglutide in the advanced Phase III trial, compared to 2 percent for people who were given a placebo.

“We are pleased about the outcome of this trial and look forward to getting the results from the two remaining trials in the SCALE programme”, said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief science officer at Novo Nordisk.

The company expects to complete the two remaining Phase III trials in the programme by mid-2013. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

