Novo Nordisk says to discontinue development of haemophilia drug

COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it would discontinue development of its haemophilia drug treatment vatreptacog alfa.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement the development would be discontinued after few patients in a trial had developed anti-drug antibodies to the treatment, one patient with a potentially neutralising effect.

The group has earlier said it aimed for the haemophilia drug candidate to replace at least part of the 8.3 billion Danish crowns ($1.43 billion) in annual sales of its only haemophilia drug now on the market, NovoSeven, as sales of that drug decline.