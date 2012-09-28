FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk says to discontinue development of haemophilia drug
#Healthcare
September 28, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Novo Nordisk says to discontinue development of haemophilia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it would discontinue development of its haemophilia drug treatment vatreptacog alfa.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement the development would be discontinued after few patients in a trial had developed anti-drug antibodies to the treatment, one patient with a potentially neutralising effect.

The group has earlier said it aimed for the haemophilia drug candidate to replace at least part of the 8.3 billion Danish crowns ($1.43 billion) in annual sales of its only haemophilia drug now on the market, NovoSeven, as sales of that drug decline.

$1 = 5.7968 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman

