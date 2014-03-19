FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo reports positive results from phase 3 trial with NovoEight
#Healthcare
March 19, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Novo reports positive results from phase 3 trial with NovoEight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk A/S said on Wednesday: * Reports positive results from first phase 3 trial with N8-GP, a

long-acting factor VIII for treatment of haemophilia A patients, 12 years or older * N8-GP appeared to have a safe profile and to be well tolerated * Among the 186 patients in the trial, one patient who responded well to prophylactic treatment throughout the trial developed an FVIII inhibitor. This is in line with expectations in a population of previously treated haemophilia A patients. * Novo is expecting the three remaining trials in the programme to be finalised within the next 12 months. Source text for Eikon:

