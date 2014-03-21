FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says Tresiba and Victoza receive positive opinions from CHMP
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 21, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says Tresiba and Victoza receive positive opinions from CHMP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S said on Friday: * Diabetes products Tresiba and Victoza receive positive opinions from The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for label updates expanding indications for use in adults with type 2 diabetes * Once the European Commission approves the label expansion, physicians will be able to prescribe Tresiba, the once-daily, long-acting basal insulin in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Victoza. * Similarly, Victoza, the once-daily human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1 analogue), can be prescribed in combination with a basal insulin. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.