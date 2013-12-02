FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo says diabetes drug IDegLira shows superior blood sugar control
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Novo says diabetes drug IDegLira shows superior blood sugar control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that a phase 3 trial of its diabetes drug IDegLira showed better control of blood sugar levels than its own long-acting insulin Tresiba.

IDegLira is a combination of Tresiba and Victoza, Novo’s glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) diabetes drug. GLP-1 drugs work by stimulating the release of insulin when blood sugar levels become too low.

Novo, the world’s biggest insulin producer, said in a separate press release that its combination diabetes drug Ryzodeg showed improved glycaemic control, with lower rates of hypoglycaemia than biphasic insulin aspart 30.

Sales of diabetes drugs were worth $42.4 billion worldwide in 2012, according to healthcare information company IMS Health. France’s Sanofi and U.S. company Eli Lilly are Novo’s main competitors in the market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
