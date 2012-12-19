FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Novo ends tests on drug for bowel disease
#Healthcare
December 19, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Novo ends tests on drug for bowel disease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst, detail)

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk has ended its testing programme for a drug to treat bowel disorder Crohn’s disease after an unsuccessful phase 2a trial.

The analysis on the active substance, called anti-NKG2D, did not meet the pre-specified criteria for effect, the company said on Wednesday.

It also said that it had completed a phase 3a programme for IDegLira, a combination of its insulin drugs Tresiba and Victoza, and that it would go ahead with a bigger study by the end of next year.

“The trials show that patients can realise benefits from each of the components in the combination product,” Novo Nordisk said, adding that it planned for regulatory filing for IDegLira in the EU and in the United States during 2013.

“This combination looks like it could be a very attractive treatment opportunity for people with type II diabetes,” said Sydbank analyst Soeren Hansen.

Novo Nordisk has put its hopes on Tresiba, a new long-acting diabetes drug pending marketing approval in Europe and the U.S., to reach blockbuster status with annual sales of more than $1 billion annually. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Louise Heavens)

