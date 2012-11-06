FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA staff highlight heart risk with Novo insulin
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

FDA staff highlight heart risk with Novo insulin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drug reviewers flagged a notable but uncertain cardiovascular risk associated with Novo Nordisk’s new ultra long-acting insulin degludec, according to documents posted online on Tuesday.

An initial assessment based on a pooled analysis of 16 clinical studies suggested it could increase the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke and unstable angina by 10 percent relative to comparators.

A later updated analysis put the increased risk at 30 percent.

In both cases, however, the statistical uncertainty was large.

Staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released their review ahead of an advisory committee of outside experts, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Nov. 8.

The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into account the advisers’ recommendations.

Novo is the world’s largest insulin maker and any setback for degludec, which the Danish company plans to market under the brand name Tresiba, would be good news for rivals Sanofi and Eli Lilly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.