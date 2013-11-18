FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk haemophilia drug moves closer to approval in Japan
November 18, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Novo Nordisk haemophilia drug moves closer to approval in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - NovoEight, a haemophilia drug made by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, is a step closer to marketing approval in Japan after it passed a review by the country’s drugs committee.

Novo, the world’s biggest insulin producer, said in a statement on Monday that it expects to receive marketing authorisation within a few months.

The remaining step in the regulatory process is an official approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, to which the Committee on Drugs serves as an advisory body. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)

