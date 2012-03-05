FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk hit with US lawsuit over overtime pay
#Healthcare
March 5, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Novo Nordisk hit with US lawsuit over overtime pay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. law firm has filed a $70 million lawsuit in a federal court against Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on behalf of current and former sales representatives who alleged that the company failed to pay overtime compensation, the firm said.

Sanford Wittels & Heisler, LLP said in a statement on Monday it had filed a class and collective action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of two plaintiffs and a class of sales representatives currently or formerly employed by Novo Nordisk.

“The complaint demands $70 million in overtime pay and charges that Novo willfully fails to pay the (sales representatives) overtime wages as required by New York and federal law,” Sanford Wittels & Heisler said.

Novo Nordisk officials had no immediate comment.

A California law firm filed a suit against Novo Nordisk in July on behalf of drug sales representatives who alleged that the company failed to pay them overtime pay. (Reporting by John Acher)

