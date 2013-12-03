FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk expectsto submit Liraglutide in U.S and EU soon
#Healthcare
December 3, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Novo Nordisk expectsto submit Liraglutide in U.S and EU soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk said it still expects to file its obesity drug candidate Liraglutide for regulatory review in the United States and the European Union around the turn of the year.

The company, which is the world's largest insulin producer, also said on Tuesday that it plans to launch two 64-weeks randomised, double-blind, cross-over trials, comparing the safety and efficacy of its Tresiba and insulin glargine in the first quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
