COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Novo A/S, who controls 25.5 percent of outstanding shares and 73.5 percent of all voting rights in Novo Nordisk, said on Thursday:

* Former Danske Bank chief executive Eivind Kolding will become chief executive of Novo A/S

* Eivind Kolding will replace Henrik Gürtler as chief executive on May 1

