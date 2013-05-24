FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Novo sees US obesity drug launch end 2014/start of 2015-CSO
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 8:15 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said it expects to launch its liraglutide obesity treatment in the Unites States at the end of next year or start of 2015 after Phase III results late on Thursday confirmed weight loss in patients.

The world’s biggest insulin producer, said late on Thursday that Phase III study results had shown people treated with 3 mg of its liraglutide drug had an average 8 percent weight loss.

“It normally takes a year to get approval for the filings,” Chief Scientific Officer Mads Thomsen told Reuters.

The company expects to complete the remaining Phase IIIa trial in the third quarter of this year, and to file the drug for regulatory review in the United States and the EU around the turn of the year.

