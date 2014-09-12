UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA panel: Novo Nordisk's liraglutide safe, effective for obesity

* Novo’s Saxenda safe, effective enough for approval - FDA panel

* Novo Nordisk shares rise to all-time high

* Novo says Saxenda will not be a cheap treatment

* Analysts now see 90 to 95 percent chance of approval (Adds share price, Novo quote, background, analysts, bullet points)

By David Morgan and Stine Jacobsen

WASHINGTON/COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk’s drug liraglutide is safe and effective enough to warrant approval for use in chronically obese patients with at least one weight-related health issue, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday.

The positive vote sent shares in the company, the Nordic region’s most valuable by market capitalisation, to an all-time high of 275.60 Danish crowns on Friday, up more than 3 percent.

The Danish company’s shares are up nearly 40 percent year-to-date, outperforming a 13.8 percent rise in the Thomson Reuters Global Pharmaceuticals Index..

The panel voted 14 to 1 to recommend the drug, which is already approved to treat diabetes under the brand name Victoza. It would be sold under the name Saxenda if approved for obesity by the FDA.

Novo Nordisk, the world’s top insulin maker, sees the drug as having “blockbuster” potential, which means sales of $1 billion a year within 8-10 years of launch around the world, which analysts also have estimated.

The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisory panels, but in February last year it surprisingly refused to approve Novo Nordisk’s long-acting insulin drug Tresiba until it conducts extra tests for potential heart risks, despite a positive recommendation from the advisory panel.

“You can never say anything for certain, that lesson we have unfortunately learned. I don’t think there was anything during the debate that pointed towards a rejection, but you cannot say anything until you have a letter from the FDA,” Novo Nordisk’s chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen told Reuters.

In a study, half of obese patients given a daily 3 mg injection lost at least 5 percent of body weight, while 22 percent lost more than 10 percent. The drug is proposed for use in patients who also have at least one other weight-related condition, such as hypertension or pre-diabetes.

Thomsen said Novo Nordisk was looking at a potential patient group of around 25 million people, but not all of them would have the necessary health insurance, as the drug was not going to be a “super cheap treatment”, he said, adding he would not disclose any further price details.

Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said he estimated a price of $30 per day for Saxenda, which is expensive compared with the price level of around $5-6 per day for competing drugs, he said.

The lone opposition vote came from Dr. David Kelsen of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who said the research did not allay concerns about the potential for increased cancer risks. “Until that information is available, there is a risk of uncertainty,” he said.

An FDA report released on Tuesday noted an imbalance in the number of breast malignancies among women who took the drug but said the available data neither supported nor denied the potential role of the drug in cancer promotion or progression.

The drug is also associated with higher resting heart rates and gallbladder-related problems.

Some panelists found little reason to worry about elevated risks but agreed that more study would be welcome, given that patients were studied for only 52 weeks.

“Overall, there is a benefit,” said Dr. William Hiatt of the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “If you lose weight in this manner, patients can report an improvement in their quality of life and in their physical functioning.”

Panel members heard from 20 public witnesses. Two cautioned against recommendation, saying long-term cardiovascular and cancer risks have not been adequately assessed, particularly for blacks and Hispanics, who are vulnerable to obesity.

Others, including some tearful obesity suffers, urged the committee to favor liraglutide in hopes of delivering an effective therapy for people who are unable to control their weight through diet and exercise.

More than one-third of American adults are obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Excess weight is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and certain cancers. But safe treatments remain elusive.

Analysts from Nordea and Sydbank said they now see a 90 to 95 percent chance of final approval against an earlier estimate of 70 to 80 percent.

If approved, Saxenda would compete with Vivus Inc’s Qsymia and Belviq from Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eisai. It would also compete with a new drug from Orexigen Inc that was approved on Wednesday. (Additional reporting Toni Clarke; Editing by David Gregorio, Dan Grebler and Mark Potter)