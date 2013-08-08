FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo says was visited by China authorities in August
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 8, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Novo says was visited by China authorities in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk was visited by authorities at its production unit in Tianjin in China on Aug. 1, Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said at a press briefing.

“One of our local premises in Tianjin was visited by the local administration for industry and commerce ... and we were asked to provide information regarding our operations in China,” Brandgaard said.

“We have not been informed, and are not otherwise aware, that Novo Nordisk is part of an ongoing government investigation in China,” he said.

A number of drug companies are under investigation in the wake of a bribery scandal in the country. (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.