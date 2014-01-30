FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk edges 2014 guidance up after weak Q4
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 30, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Novo Nordisk edges 2014 guidance up after weak Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk edged its financial guidance for 2014 higher, saying it now expects sales to grow by 8-11 percent and operating profit to grow by around 10 percent in local currencies.

In October the insulin producer said it expected high single-digit growth in sales and operating profit in 2014 in local currencies.

Operating profit fell to 7.35 billion Danish crowns ($1.34 billion) in the fourth quarter, missing forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Novo’s board proposed a dividend of 4.5 crowns per share and a 12-month share buyback programme of up to 15 billion crowns.

$1 = 5.4691 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.