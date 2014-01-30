Novo Nordisk edges 2014 guidance up after weak Q4

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk edged its financial guidance for 2014 higher, saying it now expects sales to grow by 8-11 percent and operating profit to grow by around 10 percent in local currencies.

In October the insulin producer said it expected high single-digit growth in sales and operating profit in 2014 in local currencies.

Operating profit fell to 7.35 billion Danish crowns ($1.34 billion) in the fourth quarter, missing forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Novo’s board proposed a dividend of 4.5 crowns per share and a 12-month share buyback programme of up to 15 billion crowns.