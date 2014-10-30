RPT-Novo Nordisk sees 10 pct EBIT growth in 2015

(Repeats with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk forecast 10 percent growth in operating profit in local currencies next year, the same as this year although sales in 2014 are now expected to come in slightly lower, the company said on Thursday.

The world’s biggest insulin producer narrowed its 2014 sales guidance in local currencies to between 7 and 9 percent from an earlier expected 7 to 10 percent.

Operating profit for the third quarter rose to 8.57 billion Danish crowns ($1.45 billion), a touch above an average forecast of 8.47 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. .