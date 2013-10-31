Novo Nordisk says to split its shares

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said will split its B shares in a five-for-one ratio on the Copenhagen stock exchange as of January 9 next year.

The trading unit of Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange will be changed from 1 Danish crown to 0.20 crowns, the company said on Thursday.

The ratio of B shares to ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange will remain at one to one, it said.