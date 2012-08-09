FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo says no current plans for stock split
August 9, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Novo says no current plans for stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday the company had no plans to carry out a split of its stock which has risen 40 percent since the start of the year.

The company’s most recent stock split was in 2007.

“We have no current plans for a stock split,” Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said in a webcast following its second-quarter results which beat forecasts.

Brandgaard also said Novo Nordisk was challenged in the Japanese market and must launch its long-lasting insulin Tresiba in the country to change its fortune.

Novo Nordisk on Thursday raised full-year guidance after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins. (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh)

