Novo stock split conditional on U.S. approval for Tresiba

COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Danish group Novo Nordisk said an approval of insulin Tresiba in the Unites States was a condition for a decision to split the company’s share.

“It is one condition that must be met. Whether there are multiple conditions, we keep to ourselves,” chairman Stone Scheiby told Reuters on Thursday.

On Thursday, Novo nudged up its sales and profit forecasts for this year after strong sales of modern insulins and diabetes drug Victoza helped deliver a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)