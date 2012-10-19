FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk says EMA advisory panel recommends Tresiba
October 19, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Novo Nordisk says EMA advisory panel recommends Tresiba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday the advisory panel to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recommended approving its long-acting insulin Tresiba.

The EMA’s final approval of a drug rarely goes against the view of the advisory panel.

The advisory panel of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to publish its recommendation of a Tresiba approval on November 8.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

