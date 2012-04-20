FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 5 years ago

Novo Nordisk says consumer group wrong about Victoza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s chief scientist said on Friday that a consumer advocacy group’s petition to U.S. regulators to withdraw Novo’s diabetes drug Victoza was groundless and would have no consequences.

Non-profit consumer group Public Citizen asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove Victoza from the U.S. market, saying that the drug increases the risk of serious health problems such as thyroid cancer and kidney failure.

Novo Nordisk’s Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen told Reuters that Public Citizen had referred to old data from studies on mice and rats which had no relevance to the use of Victoza in humans.

“We do not expect any consequences for Victoza from Public Citizen’s petition,” Thomsen said. “There is nothing in it.”

Novo Nordisk said in a statement that patients taking Victoza and healthcare professionals should remain confident in the drug’s safety.

