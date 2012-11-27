FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk says new data show Victoza advantage
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Novo Nordisk says new data show Victoza advantage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk on Tuesday said new data showed an advantage for type two diabetes patients given its diabetes drug Victoza compared with rival drugs from Merck & Co and Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The world’s biggest insulin producer said in a statement that more type two diabetes patients given Victoza achieved an average blood sugar level below seven percent than those given Merck’s sitagliptin (Januvia) or Amylin’s exenatid BID.

For non-diabetics, the usual blood sugar level is between 4 and five percent, while a level of 6.5 percent is considered good blood sugar control for people with diabetes.

Improving blood sugar control can help reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

The study had monitored patients given Victoza (liraglutide) over 26 weeks, compared with patients given the two rival treatments, Novo Nordisk said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.