MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian port Novorossiisk on Friday reported a 76 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter to $252.8 million, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The company, which operates the Black Sea port, also said revenues rose 18 percent to $274.7 million in January-March, year-on-year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)