Russia's Novorossiisk 2011 net profit down 49.5 pct
April 16, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Novorossiisk 2011 net profit down 49.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian port Novorossiisk said on Monday its net profit fell by 49.5 percent last year to $130.5 million due to interest expenses and a currency exchange loss.

Interest payments on debt amounted to $144.6 million in 2011, while the currency exchange loss came to $168 million, Andrei Bubnov, deputy head of the company’s finance department, told journalists.

The company’s debt stood at $2.38 billion.

The company, based on the Black Sea, saw its 2011 revenue grow 65.2 percent to $1.05 billion and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 32.3 percent to $550.3 million, Bubnov said.

