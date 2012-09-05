FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novorossiysk H1 net profit falls 36.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Novorossiysk H1 net profit falls 36.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group, a major outlet for oil and grain exports from Russia, said on Wednesday its net profit for the first half year of 2012 fell 36.6 percent to $141 million, mainly due to exchange rate effects.

Turnover grew 6.2 percent, helped by recovery in grain shipments after Russia lifted an export ban in July 2011 as well as growth in crude oil, oil products and ferrous metals.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $541.1 million, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.