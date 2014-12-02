FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novozymes launches enzymes to make biodiesel from waste oil
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 2, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Novozymes launches enzymes to make biodiesel from waste oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Danish enzymes maker Novozymes announced on Tuesday the launch of the first commercial enzyme technology to convert waste oil from fast food restaurants and factories into biodiesel for cars and lorries.

Conventional biodiesel is created by using natural materials such as rapeseed and converting its oils into diesel fuel but such feedstocks are more expensive than waste.

“Biodiesel producers can thereby reduce their raw material costs,” Novozymes said in a press release, not disclosing any economic expectations for the new product. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.