January 21, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Novozymes Q4 EBIT tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes posted a bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profits on Monday but said it saw operating profit growth falling into the single digit range this year.

The company said Peder Holk Nielsen would take over as new President and Chief Executive, with effect from April 1.

Its earnings before interest and tax rose to 671 million Danish crowns ($120 million) in the October to December quarter from a year-earlier 496 million and against an average forecast of 577 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, forecast operating profit growth of 4 to 7 percent this year, down from a 17 percent result in 2012. ($1 = 5.5907 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
