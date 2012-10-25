FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novozymes Q3 profit tops consensus, keeps 2012 EBIT outlook
October 25, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Novozymes Q3 profit tops consensus, keeps 2012 EBIT outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes posted a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday but narrowed its 2012 sales guidance to the low end of a previous forecast range.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 720 million crowns ($125.2 million) in the July to September quarter from a year-earlier 631 million, against an average forecast of 689 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, stood by guidance for operating profit growth of 11-14 percent this year.

$1 = 5.7514 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom

