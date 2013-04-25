FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novozymes Q1 core profit misses forecasts as costs rise
April 25, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Novozymes Q1 core profit misses forecasts as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 25 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes’ reported a smaller-than-expected rise in first quarter operating profit, capped by currency headwinds and acquisition costs.

The group kept its operating profit outlook for 2013 unchanged at growth of 4 to 7 percent and profit margins exceeding 24 percent, but cut its sales outlook slightly in Danish crowns.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 709 million Danish crowns ($123.58 million) in January-March, below analysts’ average estimate in a Reuters’ poll for a rise to 717 million. ($1 = 5.7374 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

