Novozymes Q2 core profit meets forecasts, narrows year view
August 9, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Novozymes Q2 core profit meets forecasts, narrows year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a rise in second quarter operating profit in line with consensus forecasts, and slightly narrowed its operating profit and sales growth outlook.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 734 million Danish crowns ($131.73 million) in April-June from 674 million crowns a year earlier, slightly above a forecast for 724 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group revised its full-year sales growth outlook to 5-7 percent in Danish crowns against a previous forecast of 5-8 percent and operating profit growth to 4-6 percent from 4-7 percent.

$1 = 5.5718 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

