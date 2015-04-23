Novozymes downgrades detergent sales forecast -CFO

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - Enzymes maker Novozymes now expects sales growth in its largest division, Household Care, to be at the same level as in 2014, when it grew by 4 percent organically, down from an earlier expectation of a stronger growth, its chief financial officer said.

“It’s mainly due to the development in the United States, where we see strong competition between detergent makers, and that consumers are buying cheaper detergents with a lower level of enzymes,” Benny Loft told Reuters after the release of the company’s first quarter report on Thursday.

Strong growth in other segments have helped the company to keep its overall guidance for organic growth in 2015, he added. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)