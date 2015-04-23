FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novozymes downgrades detergent sales forecast -CFO
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Novozymes downgrades detergent sales forecast -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - Enzymes maker Novozymes now expects sales growth in its largest division, Household Care, to be at the same level as in 2014, when it grew by 4 percent organically, down from an earlier expectation of a stronger growth, its chief financial officer said.

“It’s mainly due to the development in the United States, where we see strong competition between detergent makers, and that consumers are buying cheaper detergents with a lower level of enzymes,” Benny Loft told Reuters after the release of the company’s first quarter report on Thursday.

Strong growth in other segments have helped the company to keep its overall guidance for organic growth in 2015, he added. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.