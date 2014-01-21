FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novozymes Q4 core profit meets forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 21, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Novozymes Q4 core profit meets forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported a rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday in line with analysts’ average forecast.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 703 million Danish crowns ($128 million) in the October to December quarter from a year-earlier 671 million crowns and against an average forecast of 699 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in the production of goods from detergents to biofuels, forecast operating profit growth of 6 to 9 percent this year, up from 6 percent achieved in 2013.

$1 = 5.5016 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.