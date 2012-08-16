FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novozymes profit lifted by detergent enzymes sales
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Novozymes profit lifted by detergent enzymes sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes
producer Novozymes reported a rise in operating
profits for the first half roughly matching forecasts, driven by
strong sales of enzymes for detergents, and raised full-year
earnings guidance.
    Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.35 billion
Danish crowns ($222.76 million) in the first six months of the
year from 1.21 billion in the first half last year, exceeding
analysts' average estimate of a rise to 1.32 billion in a
Reuters poll. 
    "Sales to some of the industries we serve, such as Household
Care, are doing great," Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in
a statement. "However, for other industries we serve -
especially the U.S. biofuel industry - 2012 will be a more
challenging year than previously expected."
    Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many
consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, raised guidance for
2012 EBIT growth to 11-14 percent from an earlier forecast of
9-12 percent.
    It bumped up its 2012 EBIT margin forecast to 23-24 percent
from an earlier range of 22-23 percent, but lowered its sales
growth in Danish crowns to 7-9 percent from 7-11 percent.

($1 = 6.0604 Danish crowns)

 (Reporting by John Acher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.