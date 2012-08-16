Novozymes profit lifted by detergent enzymes sales

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a rise in operating profits for the first half roughly matching forecasts, driven by strong sales of enzymes for detergents, and raised full-year earnings guidance. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($222.76 million) in the first six months of the year from 1.21 billion in the first half last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a rise to 1.32 billion in a Reuters poll. "Sales to some of the industries we serve, such as Household Care, are doing great," Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in a statement. "However, for other industries we serve - especially the U.S. biofuel industry - 2012 will be a more challenging year than previously expected." Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, raised guidance for 2012 EBIT growth to 11-14 percent from an earlier forecast of 9-12 percent. It bumped up its 2012 EBIT margin forecast to 23-24 percent from an earlier range of 22-23 percent, but lowered its sales growth in Danish crowns to 7-9 percent from 7-11 percent. ($1 = 6.0604 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)