Novozymes sees 2014 earnings in line, trims sales forecast

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Danish enzyme maker Novozymes said sales and operating profit for 2014 were roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, but it trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.

Revenue for 2014 came in at 12.46 billion Danish crowns ($1.94 billion) against a forecast for 12.48 billion in a Reuters poll. The company earned an operating profit of 3.38 billion crowns compared with 3.33 billion expected by analysts.

It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 8-10 percent through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 10 percent or more it had previously announced.