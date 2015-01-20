FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novozymes sees 2014 earnings in line, trims sales forecast
January 20, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Novozymes sees 2014 earnings in line, trims sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Danish enzyme maker Novozymes said sales and operating profit for 2014 were roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, but it trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.

Revenue for 2014 came in at 12.46 billion Danish crowns ($1.94 billion) against a forecast for 12.48 billion in a Reuters poll. The company earned an operating profit of 3.38 billion crowns compared with 3.33 billion expected by analysts.

It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 8-10 percent through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 10 percent or more it had previously announced.

$1 = 6.4173 Danish crowns Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Annabella Nielsen, editing by

