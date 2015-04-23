Novozymes Q1 beats forecasts, raises 2015 outlook on FX

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - Industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported a larger-than-expected rise in its first-quarter operating profit and raised its outlook on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar.

The Danish company said on Thursday it now expects operating profit in 2015 to grow 15-17 percent in Danish crowns from an earlier forecast of 12-14 percent. Sales are seen rising 16-18 percent, up from an earlier forecast of a 13-15 percent rise.

Operating profit rose to 979 million Danish crowns ($140 million) in the first quarter from 923 million crowns a year ago, above a forecast of 953 million crowns in a Reuters poll . ($1 = 6.9699 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki)